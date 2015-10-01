Located in the Oregon District, Trolley Stop is a purveyor of Modern Ol' Time Tavern Dining.

Proudly Located in Dayton Ohio

The Trolley Stop is located in the Oregon District, the arts, adult playground and entertainment center for Dayton.  Surrounded by unique retail shops, fabulous restaurants, & enticing taverns, the Trolley Stop is known for having great homemade food, a casual, fun atmosphere, and an amazing variety of music. The staff is friendly and the prices are excellent, with  daily drink and food specials.  There's a party room, a pool table and free books to read.  Come in to relax or enjoy the company of friends, we’ll be happy you stopped in.

The Food

Appetizers

  • Macho NOT-chos $9.00

    Tortilla Chips w/ Landes Farms Chorizo, white Queso, spicy Black Beans, Corn Salsa, and Jalapeños. Served with salsa and sour cream.

  • Tortilla Chips & House-Made Salsa $5.5

    Tortilla Chips and House Made Salsa

  • Tortilla Chips and Dip $5.5

    Blue Corn tortilla chips with side of white Queso Cheese sauce or house-made Vegan Queso, Salsa and Black Bean dip.

  • Vegan Macho NOT-chos Dip $10.00

    Tortilla Chips with House-made cashew based Vegan Queso, Black Beans, Corn Salsa and sliced Jalapenos.

  • Artichoke- Olive Spread $9.00

    artichoke puree/ garlic/ black olives/ warm pita

  • Charred Brussel Sprouts $9.00

    Brussel Sprouts/ honey siracha glaze

  • Herbie Dip and Potato Chips $5.5

    Mike Sells Groovy Potato Chips with our house-made creamy, oniony dip

Soups & Salads

  • Farm Fresh Chili $6.50 Bowl
    $5.00 Cup

    Made with Keener Farm grass fed beef, fresh onions, peppers & red beans, and topped with your choice of cheese or onions; or both.

  • Dill-icious Potato Soup $5.00 Bowl
    $4.00 Cup

    Creamy Dill Potato Soup- add cheese and bacon (loaded) or tastes great as is.

  • House Salad $3 Small
    $5 Medium
    $8 Large

    Romaine & Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Peppers, Cucumber, and Shredded Cheese with choice of dressing. ( Herbie, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Poppy Seed, Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Zesty Ranch, Vegan Ranch, Italian)... Add Chicken for $4

  • Side Items $3.50 varies

    Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, Jasmine Rice Pilaf, Spicy Black Beans, Potato Chips, Tortilla Chips, Herbie Dip, House-made Salsa, or Queso.

  • Harvest Salad $8.50

    spinach/ apples/ gouda/ candied pecans/ dried cherries/ apple ginger vinaigrette

  • Soup and Salad $10.00 potato soup
    $12.00 chili

    Bowl of Soup and House Salad

  • Santa Fe Salad $8.50
    $13.00 +Chix

    Green Salad Mix, chopped Avocado, Corn Salsa, Tomatoes, Black Beans, Shredded Cheese, and Zesty Ranch Dressing... Add Grilled, Hormone-Free Chicken for $4

Sandwiches and Specialties

  • Hippy Stacker $13.00

    Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Avocado Slices, Swiss Cheese, Herb Mayo, Lettuce, & Tomato on toasted Whole Wheat Bread. Served with Potato Chips & Herbie Dip

  • The Club $13.00

    Roasted Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on Wheat Toast

  • Double Dogs $12.00

    Two Beef Hot Dogs, topped with Trolley's own Chili, Shredded Cheese, and diced Onion. Served with Potato Chips & Herbie Dip.

  • Black Bean Burger $10.00

    Trolley-Made Black Bean Burger. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, choice of Cheese on a wheat bun.

  • Keener Farms Burger $15.00

    Keener Farm's Grass Fed Beef patty on a wheat bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and choice of american, provolone, cheddar, or swiss cheese. Please state red, pink or no pink!

  • Trolley Turkey $10.50

    Turkey Slices, Provolone, Cole Slaw, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo on an Onion Bun

  • Red Beans and Rice $14.00

    Red Beans and Andouille Sausage with peppers and onions simmered in a New Orleans style gravy, served with steamed white rice.

  • Chicken Breast Sandwich $12.00

    Grilled Chicken Breast on a wheat bun, topped with Swiss, American, Cheddar, Provolone or Vegan Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and Onion

  • French Onion Grilled Cheese $10.00

    swiss/ sherried carmalized onions/ gruyere-toasted ciabatta

  • Spaghetti Tuesday! $12.00

    A plate of Pasta with Meat or Tomato Sauce, a Side Salad and Garlic Bread every Tuesday

  • Tex-Mex Bowl $9.50

    rice, black beans, corn salsa, ranchero creme Add shrimp, chorizo, or chicken $4.50

  • German Pork Chop $12.00 One Chop
    $14.00 Two Chops

    spiced pork chop/ sauerkraut/ mashed potatoes

  • Chili Spaghetti $12.50

    spaghetti/ Trolley Chili/ onions/ cheese/ jalapenos

Desserts

  • Mama’s Homemade Desserts $6 varies

    Mama's been making some cake, cookies, tarts and baby pies! Mama is trying to make us all fat. They are absolutely great, pairing with a glass of wine or a fancy cocktail!

The Drinks

Wine

  • Fronterra Cabernet Sauvignon

    California Red - Bottle or Glass

  • Red Wines By the Glass

    Dark Horse Pinot Noir, Dark Horse Cabernet, Dark Horse Merlot

  • Centine Toscano

    Bottle

  • Starborough Sauvignon Blanc

    New Zealand White

  • Canyon Road Winery Moscato

    California White

  • White Wines by the Glass

    Gato Negro Chardonnay, Sacha Lichene Sauvignon Blanc, Canyon Road Moscato

  • Yulupa Champagne

    Brut from Modesto, California

  • Proverb Pinot Grigio

    California White

  • Souverain Chardonnay

    California White

  • Fronterra Pinot Noir

    California Red

  • Proverb Sauvignon Blanc

    Bottle or Glass

  • Fronterra Malbec

    Bottle or Glass

  • Seven Falls Cabernet Sauvignon

    Bottle

Cocktails

  • Coconut Margarita

    Tequila, Malibu, Housemade Margariti Mix, on the Rocks

  • Moscow Mule

    Vodka, Lime Juice and Ginger Beer

  • Passion Fruit Margarita

    Tequila, Triple Sec, Passion Fruit Juice and house Margarita Mix

  • Pink Starbust (shot)

    Stoli Vanilla Vodka, Watermelon Schnapps, Sour, Sprite

  • Gabri-well

    our House summer drink - Vodka, house made lime juice and seltzer water, splash of Sprite

The Cocktails

The Venue

Shows & Events

From time to time we hold a variety of indie and underground bands that play live here at the Trolley Stop.

The Station

That's Right We Blog

Check out the latest dishes, menu updates, and beer listings, along with awesome news in The Station at the Trolley Stop.

- May 3, 2021 -

Please don’t park in the neighborhood!

The businesses on Fifth Street are filled with gratitude for the extra business brought by your support, and Out on 5th, and at the same time don’t want to make life harder for anyone.  Our visitors pull into the streets […]

