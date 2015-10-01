Located in the Oregon District, Trolley Stop is a purveyor of Modern Ol' Time Tavern Dining.
Proudly Located in Dayton Ohio
The Trolley Stop is located in the Oregon District, the arts, adult playground and entertainment center for Dayton. Surrounded by unique retail shops, fabulous restaurants, & enticing taverns, the Trolley Stop is known for having great homemade food, a casual, fun atmosphere, and an amazing variety of music. The staff is friendly and the prices are excellent, with daily drink and food specials. There's a party room, a pool table and free books to read. Come in to relax or enjoy the company of friends, we’ll be happy you stopped in.