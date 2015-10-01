The Trolley Stop is located in the Oregon District, the arts, adult playground and entertainment center for Dayton. Surrounded by unique retail shops, fabulous restaurants, & enticing taverns, the Trolley Stop is known for having great homemade food, a casual, fun atmosphere, and an amazing variety of music. The staff is friendly and the prices are excellent, with daily drink and food specials. There's a party room, a pool table and free books to read. Come in to relax or enjoy the company of friends, we’ll be happy you stopped in.